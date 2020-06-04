Happy ISD saves food after freezer goes out; donates it to local organizations

HAPPY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Happy I.S.D. cafeteria employee Cori Irlbeck found herself in a sticky situation Monday morning.

“I’d come in to check the temperatures and get a count on the ice cream for them and walked into a puddle of ice cream. So that’s how we discovered it was not good,” said Irlbeck.

The freezer had gone out, putting close to 40 cases of food in danger of going bad, meaning they had to act fast.

“We decided the best action would be was save what we could and find somewhere that was willing to take it,” said Irlbeck.

But they quickly ran into a problem.

“It could not be re-frozen. So several organizations in Amarillo could not accept it but we were able to provide the meat and bread for a meal for another chance house that houses 40 men there in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department was willing to take everything else we had left,” said Irlbeck.

After realizing how much food it was, the Amarillo Fire Department then made the decision to donate it to Hillside Christian Church.

“Our guys are good, we appreciate that very much but I just thought there’s other places that could use this food more than us,” said Jeff Justus, Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison.

“We just want to help people. We’re excited about this donation and that and the ongoing generosity of our church. We’re going to continue to feed and help people that are in need,” said Blake Clevenger, Hillside Christian Church Lead Ministries Pastor.

“To be able to pass it on to somebody that helps so many families is pretty awesome,” said Irlbeck.

The freezer has been fixed and is back up and running again.