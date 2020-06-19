Handicapped son takes steps on his own

A mother share a video of her handicapped 5-year-old son taking his first independent steps

(FOX NEWS) — A mom in Georgia sharing a video of big moment for her son.

Mandy Hanson’s five-year-old son has a progressive condition called Cerebellar Atrophy and is physically handicapped.

He works hard in his ten therapy sessions a week and recently his mom captured him taking his first independent steps.

Mandy can be heard congratulating her son on the big moment.

She posted the video calling her son her hero and saying never give up!

