Grandson plans to take his grandma to every national park

(FOX NEWS) – An uncommon duo. A boy and his grandma plan to visit every national park.

There’s no time like the present especially when it comes to life-changing trips.

Brad Ryan and his 89-year-old grandma, Joy, have made it to 29 national parks so far with hopes of visiting all 61.

The pair began their journey in 2015 with Smoky Mountains National Park after Joy told brad she wished she had done more exploring throughout her life.

Brad says highlights of their adventures so far are a traffic jam caused by a herd of bison in Yellowstone, and watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon.

The adventures are paid for in part by a GoFundMe called “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip”.