Grandfather with a skin condition makes inclusive dolls for kids

Brazilian man with Vitiligo started knitting dolls with various medical conditions to make kids feel more comfortable with their differences.

(FOX NEWS) – A Brazilian man is making children with disabilities feel represented one crochet doll at a time.

64-year-old Joao is taking his experiences with the skin condition, Vitiligo, and his talent with a needle and yarn to uplift children.

Creating dolls with lighter patches of skin matching his, and other peoples’ with the rare condition.

Joao’s custom dolls originally started as a way for his granddaughter to remember him but have since grown to represent children with various disabilities or conditions who sometimes feel left out.

He’s since made about two hundred dolls including ones in wheelchairs, and some with Alopecia, and Cochlear Implants.