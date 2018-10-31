Good News - Increasing Number of AISD Students Taking AP Exams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The number of Amarillo ISD students taking Advanced Placement exams has skyrocketed 300% in the past seven years.

Sandy Whitlow, chief leadership & support officer for AISD, said the district recognized the benefits of taking AP exams and started encouraging students to enroll in these higher level courses.

“In Amarillo ISD we are always looking to raise the bar and help our students to reach their dreams,” Whitlow said. “If they are students who really want to go to college then AP courses are a great way for them to take a more challenging course to better prepare them for when they attend a university.”

Amarillo ISD offers 26 AP courses at the high school level and four pre-AP courses at the middle school level. If a student passes the exam with a score of 3, 4, or 5, the student can receive college credit for the course.

“That means they are going to save time, they’ve saved money,” Whitlow explained. “It’s a lot less expensive to take an AP test than it is to take those 3 hours in a college course.”



