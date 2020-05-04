Gifts flow in for Amarillo nursing home resident celebrating 100th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brookdale Sleepy Hollow is celebrating a resident’s 100th birthday on Tuesday by throwing a card party.

Hundreds of people from all over are celebrating Nell Finley from a safe distance.

Executive Director at Brookdale Sleepy Hollow, Debra King, said thanks to the power of social media, Finley is already feeling special.

“I believe her invitation to cards to send cards has reached one 1,200 people,” King explained. “So we’re real excited about that and I think it’s going to be a great celebration.”

The invitation to the card party has also reached people outside of the High Plains.

Pictured: Nell Finley and Barbara Bush.

Courtesy: Brookdale Sleepy Hollow

“We actually have somebody on our Facebook page that basically lives in London that’s sending a card, and so we have stuff from all over the place,” King added. “She’s an amazing lady and has quite a lot of experience in a wide range of things. She has two bachelor degrees from WT and she also has a master’s in chemistry. She attended the coronation of the queen in England and she became a pilot after the age of 60.”

King said because Nell loves to read, a card party was a perfect celebration.

“She loves to read. She loves to hear from people that she hasn’t heard from in a while so the card party is right up her aisle,” King said.

King said they are accepting birthday cards from people all month long. She also said the staff at Brookdale Sleepy Hollow is taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize the gifts before giving them to Nell.

