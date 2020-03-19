Free Toilet Paper!

(WTHR/NBC News) David Carpenter is not your typical limo driver.
The 34-year-old man from Richmond, Indiana has a limo-size heart, and he’s showing kindess to his fellow Hoosiers, one roll of toilet paper at a time.
He’s set up shop in a parking lot, handing out free t-p to passersby.
“I bought it myself and now I am giving it to the world to help people,” he says..
Carpenter said this should be a time of giving, not taking, with people looking out for each other.
