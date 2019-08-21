Four generations of women take Silver Sneakers Class at Gold’s Gym

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A 20 something-year-old woman has an injury and heads to gold’s gym to build back up her strength.

She thinks the class she’s taking would be good for her mom, who then invites her grandma, and then her great-grandma!

Next thing you know, there’s four generations of one family on the floor at the gym.

At 103-years-old, Virginia Sumner is the oldest person taking the ‘Silver Sneakers’ class at Gold’s Gym in Amarillo.

Her great-granddaughter is the youngest person.

Sumner’s daughter and granddaughter are in there too.

Lori Grimes says, “I guess what’s funny for me is it’s just always been that way. So for me, it just seems sort I mean, it’s weird, but it seems normal. Because we’ve always been together, we have worked together, we’ve done church together, we’ve done all kinds of things together. So in some ways it I think it doesn’t seem weird. I know it is unusual. But it doesn’t seem so unusual for us.”

While the eldest two family members only started this class at Gold’s a few months ago, Lori Grimes says physical fitness has always been a priority.

Lori Grimes says, “My grandmother is very tenacious. And she is. She’s just, I mean, I want to be like her. … you know, it’s one thing to live long, it’s another thing to live long and be healthy.”

Silver Sneaker Instructor Shelly Stevens says, “Sure, it’s a class all about helping seniors and those with limited range of motion to get their range of motion back, and to help them socialize, and enjoy their day.”

Spending time together isn’t new for this family.

Phyllis Boston says, “It’s I think we have a unique family that very supportive and it’s just I think we we really have an advantage maybe over other families who who don’t feel that closeness to their family.”

Now it’s inspiring those around them.

Shelly Stevens says, “And we want to like I said, we take a big inspiration from her. And from the way her family pulls around her. We all wish we had just the same.”

Stevens designs the class so that it can be altered for each specific person and while Sumner can do about 80 percent of the exercise her daughter, pPllis does step in to help every once in a while.

Sumner says her goal is to be able to walk without relying on her cane and to improve her posture.

Sumner is reaching another milestone soon.

Her 104th birthday is coming up in October.