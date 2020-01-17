Football player gifts cancer stricken grandma flowers

A high school football player in Florida leaves his team's celebration after the big win to give flowers to his grandmother battling cancer.

(FOX NEWS) — One football player is proving not all great moments happen on the field.

Frank Calderon is a junior at Pensacola Catholic High School in Florida.

Just before his team’s final game of the season, the dedicated athlete made sure to show support to one of his biggest supporters walking through the stands with a special bouquet of flowers for his grandma who is battling cancer.

The touching moment bringing tears to his grandmother’s eyes.

As Calderon leans in for a hug, you can hear him say “I love you grandma” before returning to the field.

And, this special evening ended just as great as it started with Calderon’s team going on to win the big game.

