A hospital stay can be stressful for patients and their families. So a children's hospital in Florida is on a mission to provide a place to escape for kids who are battling serious illness. Tory Dunnan reports.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — A secret garden and hidden oasis called the DinoSOAR Garden sits on the grounds of the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital.

“I feel that Matthew is here,” said Roberta Lehrman, the president of the Matthew Lehrman Osteosarcoma Fund. “I feel that’s his smile. He always wore a baseball cap. He’s looking at us, and he’s happy.”

Lehrman tries to keep her son Matthew’s memory alive.

“He would love the garden,” said Lehrman.

Read More – http://bit.ly/2sHDbd1