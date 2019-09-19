Florida bloodhounds rescue an autistic boy

MILTON, FL (SRCS) – A Florida boy with autism is back home safe all thanks to a police k-9 with a keen smell.

Photos capture the moment when Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Officers found Aedric Hughes.

The three-year old was at his grandmother’s Sunday in Milton when he managed to escape from her home.

Deputies along with bloodhounds, Copper and Zinc, searched nearby until they spotted Aedric nearly 200-yards away.

Thankfully the three-year old was only scratched up.

Authorities began using bloodhounds to sniff out missing people last year and have been successful.