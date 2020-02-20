First Lady Melania Trump receives 2020 Woman of Distinction honor

First lady Melania Trump is in Florida to receive Palm Beach Atlantic University's 2020 woman of distinction honor.

PALM BEACH, Florida (NBC NEWS) — First Lady Melania trump was recognized in Florida.

The first lady received Palm Beach Atlantic University’s 2020 woman of distinction award.

She was recognized for her contributions to the community and issues affecting children.

During her acceptance speech, Mrs. Trump spoke about her “be best” campaign and encouraged all adults to help children live their best lives.

The first lady’s “be best” policy initiative brings awareness to issues that impact children’s lives and highlights programs and treatments designed to overcome these issues.

