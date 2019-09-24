Fire district baby boom

Rancho Cucamonga's fire district in California is celebrating the birth of 9 new babies this past year with an adorable photo shoot.

(FOX NEWS) – These firefighter dads certainly have their hands full.

Meet the newest little members of the Rancho Cucamonga fire district in California.

Between March and July of this year, nine babies were born to firefighters in the department.

To celebrate, the proud parents posed with their newborns for an adorable photoshoot Sunday.

The pictures feature the infants wearing matching outfits in different areas of the firehouse.

The Facebook post quickly capturing the hearts of social media users garnering upwards of 1,000 shares in two days.