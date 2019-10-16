Father and son dance to celebrate being cancer free

A dad and his son are going viral for their adorable dance celebrating his son's 11 months of being in remission.

(FOX NEWS) —A father and son duo from New Jersey are warming hearts all over the internet with their special dance.

Kennith Thomas and his son Kristian certainly have a lot to celebrate.

Kristian is now 11 months cancer free.

The two-year old was diagnosed with leukemia last year because of a low blood platelet count doctors say it is a side effect of his down syndrome.

Since then Kristian’s dad Kennith has been documenting his son’s cancer battle one dance video at a time.

Kennith says his family has gone through a lot but adds they don’t dwell on his son’s struggles.

Kristian will celebrate his one year of remission next month.

This adorable dancing video has social media celebrating right along with him.

It already has over 25,000 views on Instagram, and counting.