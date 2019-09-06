Exceptional Rodeo lets children with special needs, disabilities take part in rodeo events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight, the Tri-State Fair and Turn Center hosted the Exceptional Rodeo.

The free event provides an opportunity for children with special needs and disabilities to participate in rodeo activities.

This is the second year people have turned out to cheer them on.

“I think the comradery the kids have, they get to get out and do something they see on TV or go to the rodeo and see, they get to do the same thing. It’s heartwarming for everyone here participating,” said President of the Tri-State Fair Expedition, Dennis Horn.

Organizers told us the rodeo forms new friendships and the participants, volunteers, and parents all have a great night.