AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was a temporary addition to our weather team this afternoon.

Esther Olson was the winner of the City of Amarillo’s “Every Drop Counts” contest.

Her drawing of a cactus and how we can cut back on our water usage is what got her the opportunity to hang out with Chief Meteorologist John Harris and see what it is like to be in his shoes.

Esther got a chance to give the forecast with John on Studio 4 earlier today.