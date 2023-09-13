PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Music Educators Association announced that Eastern New Mexico University Dr. Jason Paulk, Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities, has been awarded the 2024 New Mexico Music Educator of the Year.

According to officials, Paulk will be officially recognized at the NMMEA Business and Awards Luncheon on Jan. 12, at the University of New Mexico.

“I’m very humbled and appreciative of the recognition from NMMEA, and it has given me the opportunity to pause to reflect on the incredible mentors I have had throughout my life,” said Jason Paulk, ENMU Professor of Music, “Similarly, it has been nice to reflect on all the great students I’ve had the opportunity to teach in New Mexico since 2005, many of whom are now in classrooms throughout the southwest and who have gone on to do some wonderful performances.”

Officials stated that Paulk has been with ENMU since 2005 and conducts the University Singers, Chamber Singers, and Swanee Singers ensembles and teaches beginner and advanced conducting and choral methods courses.

“I’m constantly encouraged and inspired by my colleagues and students in the Music Department. We share the important common goal of ‘student-centeredness,’ which galvanized our philosophy and mission for the department.” said Paulk.

According to officials, Choirs under Paulk’s direction have performed by invitation at multiple conventions and conferences. ENMU choirs have performed numerous world premiers of choral compositions, prepared and performed many significant works for choir/orchestral collaboration, and performed for audiences worldwide.

Officials also mentioned that Dr. Paulk has dozens of published articles in scholarly journals, including one published book “Handel’s Messiah: Warm-ups for Successful Performance” (2016), and another to be released shortly: “A Choral Style Guide with Warm-ups for Successful Performance” (2024).

“The ENMU Music Department has a long legacy of excellence through the extraordinary talent and work of faculty like Dr. Paulk that continue that legacy,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor.