PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced that it wanted to welcome graduates and their families to Greyhound Arena on the Eastern New Mexico University campus on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. to celebrate its students’ academic achievements as part of the 145th commencement ceremony.

“Commencement is the celebration we work towards. It is our time to recognize and honor the achievement of our students as they walk across the stage and become proud Greyhound alumni,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “Earning a university degree is a life-changing milestone in a person’s life, and I look forward to congratulating each graduate on Saturday.”

According to ENMU officials, Dr. Melissa Moyer, the Director of the Social Work program at ENMU, will give the Commencement Address titled “When the Unexpected Presents Opportunities.”

ENMU officials said 451 students are expected to graduate from ENMU this fall, with 282 earning bachelor’s degrees, 122 earning master’s degrees, and 47 earning associate degrees. 281 students are expected to walk at the graduation ceremony.

Further, school officials noted additional ceremony highlights include the Honor Guard from Cannon Air Force Base, which will present the colors, and the National Anthem and Alma Mater, sung by graduating ENMU students.

The ENMU graduation will be live-streamed off the main ENMU website.