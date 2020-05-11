Dumas High School student gives back to community during COVID-19 pandemic

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Like many other high school students in the state of Texas, Dumas High School sophomore Brayden Boggs-Rushing’s school year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been tough for sure. I love school and I wish I was still there personally,” said Boggs-Rushing.

At the beginning of spring break, without knowing what the future had in store for schools, Boggs-Rushing decided he wanted to earn a few extra dollars by starting his own lawn mowing business.

“I was really talking to my mom, I was like I think I want to do this. I told her I wanted to do this. I told my dad I wanted to do it and we got some stuff,” said Boggs-Rushing.

What started out as a way to earn some extra spending cash, has turned into much more as Boggs-Rushing is offering free lawn care to the elderly.

“My mom, she worked at a nursing home when I was real young. Me and all my siblings would all go down there and hang out with the older people, help them do some stuff. I think it’s always been a requirement, you got to do stuff for other people, you know what I mean,” said Boggs-Rushing.

Boggs-Rushing says giving runs in his family’s blood.

“Everyone in my family has always been giving. I think that it’s kind of been a part of my life for a long time, just giving and doing kind stuff with a kind heart,” said Boggs-Rushing.

If you know of an elderly person in need of Boggs-Rushing’s free lawn care service, you can contact him at 806-717-7296.