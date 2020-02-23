Dumas High School Choir dominates UIL Solo and Ensemble

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dumas High School’s choir brought home 15 medals for UIL Solo and Ensemble for Music Region 1.

Now, 13 of their competitors are headed to the state competition.

The Dumas Choir Facebook page posted this to their page yesterday.

You can see more on this story on their page, Dumas High School Choir.

