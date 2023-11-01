AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Downtown Women’s Center announced that Thrift City, located on the corner of SW 10th and Adams, will host a sale in recognition of the store’s 20th anniversary on Wednesday.

According to the DWC, which owns Thrift City, Thrift City Too and Uptown Shoppe on 10th Street, the anniversary sale will be held from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday. All stores will have 20% off prices throughout the day, with an additional 20% off for the first 20 customers at 10 a.m. as well as 20% off meals from the El Giro Taco Truck for the first 20 customers.

DWC noted that it will also have refreshments available all day on Wednesday and hourly giveaways from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The proceeds from all three stores, noted the DWC, go to support the DWC Recovery Program which provides housing and services to women and children experiencing homelessness and addiction.

