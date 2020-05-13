Double Recovery: Local teen beats battle with cancer and COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bushland teen, Keagan Diehl, is looking to have a normal summer after beating both cancer and COVID-19.

“During the summers me and my brothers and friends we normally ride bikes and do scooters,” Diehl said. “I can be a normal person I can do whatever I want and nobody can stop me.”

The 14-year-old spent last summer battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a type of cancer that usually forms in the bones or soft tissue.

“I got happier towards the end because then I knew I wasn’t going in for chemo and I was finally done,” Diehl explained.

Little did he know, just months later, he would be back in the hospital after catching COVID-19.

“I was there for about a week, they tested me, I was positive. They put me in a zero pressure room,” Diehl explained. “It felt like I was just getting treatment, but like, I didn’t feel like all the systems they were saying and all the side-effects, I just felt normal.”

Diehl believes it was his family’s faith that helped him beat not one, but two different diseases.

“We kept praying and God took our prayers in, and he just took it out of me,” Diehl said.

With that same faith, Diehl is looking forward to doing what most 14-year-old’s love to do.

“I can play much more of Fortnite,” he added.

Over the weekend, the Bushland community hosted a huge parade to celebrate Diehl’s end of treatment, surviving COVID-19, and 14th birthday.

Check out his ringing his end of treatment bell.

