Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards $10,000 to local charity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $10,000 for a literacy grant to Catholic Family Service, Inc and $458,000 total to Texas nonprofit organizations.

These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement, which supports summer, family and adult literacy programs.

In total, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals, which aim to enhance local literacy and education initiatives throughout the communities Dollar General serves.

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

Grant recipients will use funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.

The grants awarded to Texas organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 32,000 residents.

