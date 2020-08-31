Dog adopted after 500 days at New York SPCA

After spending more than 500 days at the Niagara County SPCA, Joey has found his forever home! All the employees lined up to give him a very special send-off Wednesday .

The longest resident at the Niagara County SPCA has finally found a home!

Staff and volunteers said this is the moment they’ve been waiting for!

Because he’s been around for so long, he’s become a favorite with the staff.

Before Joey left with his new family, the staff and volunteers lined up and each placed a lei on Joey’s neck – he returned the favor with kisses.

Joey is said to be sweet and mellow, they say he loves his treats and toys and is really an old soul at heart.

It’s not clear why it took so long for Joey to find his forever family, perhaps the fact that he required a home without other animals or smaller kids limited his options.

