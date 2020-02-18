Doctor’s Save Dog Using 3D Printed Skull

A veterinarian in North Carolina uses a 3d printer to create a live saving implant for one family's dog.

(WCNC) A Charlotte, North Carolina veterinarian is making waves by using technology for innovative new surgeries that are saving animals lives.

The Mesen family and their beloved dog Wilson are proof of Dr. Fred Wininger’s inventive work. Part of Wilson’s skull is now a 3D printed plastic implant, and he’s the first dog to have this specific type of implant.

The decision to try out this new method saved his life.

