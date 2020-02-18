(WCNC) A Charlotte, North Carolina veterinarian is making waves by using technology for innovative new surgeries that are saving animals lives.
The Mesen family and their beloved dog Wilson are proof of Dr. Fred Wininger’s inventive work. Part of Wilson’s skull is now a 3D printed plastic implant, and he’s the first dog to have this specific type of implant.
The decision to try out this new method saved his life.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2HBDcCQ
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- State Sen. Kirk Watson to retire from Texas Senate
- Joaquin Castro endorses Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez in crowded primary to challenge John Cornyn
- Unlikely Friends: Pigeon & Chihuahua Form Amazing Bond
- Study: Poor Heart Health While Pregnant Could Impact Baby
- Doctor’s Save Dog Using 3D Printed Skull