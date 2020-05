AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Belmar Bakery & Cafe shared a heartwarming reunion between a mother and daughter Saturday, May 9 on their Facebook page.

The Facebook post from Belmar Bakery & Cafe said that a mother came into the bakery to pick up her cake and was surprised by her daughter who flew in from Florida to see her.

According to the post, there were hugs, tears, and smiles between the two.

You can view that post from Belmar Bakery & Cafe below.