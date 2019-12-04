Culinary program makes impact on Boys Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes the simplest thing can be our greatest inspiration. For Bryce Wiginton, inspiration came in the form of an egg.

“I really got interested in the culinary field when I got to cook an egg with my grandma, you know. We were homeless and she took me in and let me cook an egg, and that was phenomenal that could provide for my family and put a smile on someone’s face with something as simple as an egg,” said Wiginton.

Wiginton has been at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch for nine and a half years. He’s a high school junior now. Three years ago, when the ranch added a culinary program to its curriculum, Wiginton was one of the first kids to sign up.

“It’s really interesting and cool for kids to have a chance to showcase your talents or learn something new,” said Wiginton.

Today—he’s become one of the program’s leaders.

“[I] Think it’s pretty cool to be part of the program and be able to help other kids come along and learn it and pick up the ropes. I think it’s super fun to be a leader and to always learn,” Wiginton added.

28 students are enrolled in the program.

One of the course’s teachers, Linda Horton, said the skills learned in her class are practical for every student.

“Well, everybody needs to know how to cook. Even if you’re not using it as a career, it’s going to be a skill that you’re going to use for your whole lifetime. And so whether you’re cooking for your family or yourself as a college student, or whether you’re actually using it in the workplace, it’s beneficial for everyone to know,” said Horton.

While Wiginton hopes to attend culinary school and turn his love of cooking into a career, he also hopes to use his skills to make his future wife a very happy lady.

For those of you curious about the real-world experience these kids are getting, they catered an event at the Botanical Gardens for about 184 people.