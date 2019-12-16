Crash Survivor Finds Her Voice Through Song

Becky Rains was left completely paralyzed and unable to speak in a deadly crash. Now she's inspiring others after regaining her voice through singing.

(WAVE) This Christmas, a Kentucky woman will be singing carols at her home for the first time since a crash left her paralyzed, and initially unable to speak.

One song, in particular, has a special place in her heart, the one written by her sister, which she credits with giving her the ability to talk again.

“My husband was killed instantly, but it wasn’t my time to go,” Becky Rains says of the 2017 crash that took her voice.

Left without her husband right before the holidays, Rains was paralyzed.

“I could not even swallow or anything,” Rains said. “So, my sister had wrote a song.”

She couldn’t talk. So, her sister, Sherry Garland, tried to give her hope through music.

“I was trying to sing for her when she was pretty bad off, trying to just make her feel a little better through her pain,” Garland said. “I said ‘Becky, if you could try to sing this song with me, it could strengthen your voice.’”

So, Rains gave it a shot.

