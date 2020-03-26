Cowboy Museum security guard takes over the internet

Some heroes wear cowboy hats. Like Tim, the head of security for the closed Cowboy Museum who has become a hit on social media

OKLAHOMA CITY (FOX NEWS) — With much of its staff working from home due to the coronavirus, the National Cowboy Museum is handing over its social media accounts to its chief security guard who’s having a lot of fun with his new job.

Tim, the head security guard at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, wears many cowboy hats in addition to ensuring the safety and security of the Oklahoma City museum he is now also in charge of all of the museum’s social media content.

Being the only person in the museum, Tim gives all of the accounts’ followers an inside look at his favorite exhibits and artifacts as well as showing off some of the celebrity friends he’s made through the years.

Tim’s social media take-over has gotten recognition from around the globe with people praising his “wholesome” posts as he tries to understand the social media lingo and navigate his new role.

