Competing together as a family

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many could work alongside our siblings and cheer for each other along the way? Two Canyon High School students do it and make it look easy.

Jace Owen is a junior at CHS and the school’s president for the FFA. This year, his younger brother, Tanner, is also part of the chapter.

The Two are competing together to bring Canyon some more championship banners.

“This year we’re actually on the same team, the Agriculture Issues team, so being able to see him grow through that team, as well as me, it provides me a sense of joy and pride that I know he is doing as well as I am, and he will continue the legacy of our family and this chapter,” said Jace.

“Well, I mean, the goal is always to do a little bit better. We have a district meeting coming up and I hope to run for office there,” said Tanner.

Tanner is right on Jace’s Heels. This year he will be running for office in the district.

