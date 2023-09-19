CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Last week, the New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that Clovis Economic Development (CED) was certified as an Economic Development Organization.

Officials stated the announcement was made in Albuquerque at the 2023 Governor’s Conference on Economic Development.

CED said it was awarded the EDO certification because it excelled in a rigorous application process that included a site visit and round table interview of community partners by the State Economic Development Department.

“We are excited to receive this recognition along with the grant money,” said Tina Dziuk, CED Executive Director. “A special thank you to our CED Board led by Board President Lee Malloy and Economic Development Director Susie Russell, who spent many hours on the certification.”

Dziuk also recognized the combined efforts of the board and staff that make up the economic development team representing Clovis and Curry County.

According to the press release, certified EDOs receive a $40,000 cash grant annually upon recertification, which can be renewed for up to 10 years.