AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — May is National Preservation Month and the Center City of Amarillo celebrated it today with its “Imagine the Possibilities” tour.

The downtown historic properties tour gave the community a chance to look at many historic budlings across downtown Amarillo. The first stop on the tour was The Barfield Hotel which was once an office building built in the 1920s before it reopened as a luxury hotel decades later.

“For me, I just love being in The Barfield. You know, seeing this building empty for so long. At one point they were threatening to condemn this building. Look at what we would have lost. And now it has a vibrant new life, visitors from everywhere. The speakeasy is a favorite watering spot for people on the weekends,” said Center City of Amarillo’s executive director.

Duke said that downtown Amarillo is the oldest and most historic neighborhood. She hopes that people who toured the buildings today were able to learn about the history of downtown and why these buildings are an important part of Amarillo’s history.

“These buildings are so original and unique. Once they are gone, they are gone forever. I am so proud of the people who have the image and the investment to bring these buildings back. We have had great success with saving some of these old buildings,” said Duke.

Other buildings on the “Imagine the Possibilities” downtown tour included the In The House Podcast Studio, Sharpened Iron Studio, Taylor Building, The Firestone, and Innovation Outpost.

“In the pergola shop, now there is a working podcast studio that anyone can rent if they want to start their own podcast, what a great way to try out the idea of a podcast before you make that investment. I think it’s a brilliant idea,” said Duke.

Duke added that this tour highlights the creative people in Amarillo and how they are able to take what was once something else, like an office building into something totally different. She said that it is great to be able to have a luxury hotel and apartments, a movie studio, a high-tech learning center, and a podcast studio all in downtown Amarillo.

Duke said that the Center City of Amarillo is a part of Texas Main Street, which is a part of the Texas Historical Commission. She added that because of this they want to continue to save the historic buildings while also continuing to give downtown Amarillo a new life.