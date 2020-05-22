Center City honoring 2020 high school graduates with banners in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Normally, Center City of Amarillo utilizes the downtown banner program to make the public aware of upcoming and ongoing events.

But this year, they’re using it for a different reason.

“We are encouraging people to honor their senior, their high school graduating senior with a downtown banner,” said Beth Duke, Center City of Amarillo Executive Director.

For $100.00, with the help of SkyRite Signage Company, Center City will hang banners on the light posts in downtown Amarillo with the senior’s photograph, school letters and name.

“So many of the wonderful traditions of walking the stage, prom, banquets had to be cancelled. It’s a real milestone in our lives, graduating from high school. It’s a big transition and the ceremonies are part of that transition and without the traditional graduation or prom, some people feel like they’re not getting the full senior experience,” said Duke.

Duke says it’s the least they can do to try and help out the seniors during these unprecedented times.

“We just think it’s a neat way, an unusual way to honor your senior in this very unusual year,” said Duke.

If you’re interested in purchasing a banner, you can fill out the form at https://form.jotform.com/201326144844147 or on the Center City of Amarillo’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CentercityofAmarillo/