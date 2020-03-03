AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students from St. Andrews enjoyed Texas Day as they celebrated Texas Independence Day.
Students from pre-K to 8th grade enjoyed an extended day of games and fun with a hat toss, roping, and even Dr Pepper floats.
The activities also included a little history from the Lone Star State.
Celebrating Texas Independence Day
