Celebrating Texas Independence Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students from St. Andrews enjoyed Texas Day as they celebrated Texas Independence Day.

Students from pre-K to 8th grade enjoyed an extended day of games and fun with a hat toss, roping, and even Dr Pepper floats.

The activities also included a little history from the Lone Star State.

