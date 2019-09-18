Celebrating success in the classroom at Wills Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is never to early to prepare for the future.

Today students at Wills Elementary were recognized for their hard work in the classroom while they held an open house for families.

Students from Tascosa High School, Amarillo College, and WT were there to meet them and be an example for what Wills Elementary students are preparing for.

The school believes that their early success in the classroom will better prepare them for college and a career.

“This is a night when we celebrate, first of all, who we are as Wills Eagles. Parents come they visit their student’s classrooms. They hear from teachers what’s going on. Ways to support their student,” said Principal Chris Altman.

Thunder the Buffalo was also there to celebrate with the students.