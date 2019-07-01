Caught on Camera: Chick-fil-A employee saves choking boy

A Chick fil a employee in Flowery Branch, Georgia jumps out a drive-thru window to save a boy from choking to death.

A Chick-fil-a employee in Georgia is being credited for saving a child’s life.

The video seen here captures the moment employee Logan Simmons makes a daring leap out of the drive-thru window.

The Chick-fil-a worker noticed a woman in the drive-thru line begging for someone to help.

Her six-year-old son was in the backseat of the car choking so the teen decided to help.

Simmons managed pull out a pocketknife and cut the seatbelt that was tangled around the boy’s neck.

The little boy is doing okay. His mother later called Simmons and thanked him for saving her son’s life.