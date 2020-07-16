Caught on Cam: Michigan officer saves 3-week-old choking baby

A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a newborn baby who had stopped breathing.

(CNN) — A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a three-week-old baby who wasn’t breathing.

Authorities said the family called police after the infant choked while drinking her bottle.

It happened last Thursday night, and the rescue was caught on dashcam video.

Check it out, Sterling Heights Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrives at the home to find the family all waiting outside.

The panicked mother hands the baby girl to the officer.

He quickly accesses that the newborn’s airway was blocked and flips the girl onto her stomach.

The officer tells everyone to be calm and he begins to perform back thrusts on the newborn.

You can see her distraught mother collapse with relief after the baby starts crying.

Firefighters took the baby to a local hospital to get checked out.

A release from the police department says in part “If it wasn’t for the officer’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different.”

The family said they are all grateful.

