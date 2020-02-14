Caught on Cam: Dog greets Astronaut owner for first time in 328 days

Astronaut Christina Koch gets a warm welcome from her four-legged friend after spending a record-breaking 328 days in space.

(NBC NEWS) — After being in space for nearly a year, an emotional reunion between astronaut Christina Koch and her best friend.

That’s her furry friend pawing at the window with excitement.

When Christina and her husband walk through the front door, their dog, named Little Brown Dog or LBD for short was wagging with delight.

Koch posted this adorable video of their reunion with the caption – “Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!”

Koch returned to earth last week after spending 328 days working on the International Space Station.

And from the looks of it, she and LBD are equally happy she’s home.

