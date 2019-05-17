Carver Academy mixing art, music with STEM subjects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The students at Carver Academy are mixing art and music with STEM subjects to create new ways to learn. It is something they are calling STEAM.

The students in the piano lab demonstrated the science behind the sounds of water and put a classical beat to it.

They also used basic math to create their own musical rhythm.

"This has opened their eyes, at all my grade levels. I have also been incorporating STEM at the Carver ECA Campus with kinder and first, and I think it's opened their eyes that you don't learn it just in one classroom. You can learn it anywhere and that everything does compose math and science," said Carver Academy Piano Teacher, Kim Soliz.

Carver Academy will also be getting a brand new piano lab that will allow students to hook up their iPads to the piano so they can learn to compose music easier.