AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Caprock High School teacher is among the semifinalists for the 2019 Harbor Freight Tools for School Prize for Teaching Excellence.

David Gibson and his program in metal manufacturing are in the running for a share of $1 million in awards.

There are 50 teachers and teacher teams named as semifinalists.

Those semifinalists will move on to a second round of the competition where it will be narrowed to 18 finalists.

Those finalists will be announced on October 24.