Caprock student to represent Texas Panhandle at U.S. Capital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “More pecan pie, please!” It’s not just something we say at grandma’s house, but the title of a new piece of artwork created by Caprock High School student, Briana Hernandez—which is now getting national attention.

When Hernandez thinks of Texas-she thinks of pecan pie.

“And the title was ‘More Pecan Pie, Please,’ because here in Texas, pecan pie and cowboy hats are very well known,” said Hernandez.

Using her younger sister as a muse—Hernandez’s other inspiration came from stereotypical Texas culture.

“So I chose to draw my sister because I wanted to put something into my work, something having to do with family, which, for everybody, it’s the most important thing. And I incorporated the cowboy hat in there because like to show people that we’re from Texas, and for the title, I named it ‘More Pecan Pie, Please,’ because it’s one of our favorite treats here in Texas, and it’s very well known here,” said Hernandez.

Her piece was also meant to encourage others to look past stereotypes and find something deeper to connect to.



“And at the same time, I wanted to give off the message to people that here in our nation, there’s so many diverse cultures that we can learn from one another and make us who we are,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez’s portrait was submitted to the Congressional Art Competition, a national showcase encouraging and highlighting high school artists. It seems the nation’s capital wants more pecan pie too since Hernandez was announced as one of this year’s winners.

“It’s very amazing and I’m very thankful to have been the one to represent our 13th District of Texas,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez’s portrait will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one full year and she will attend a special ceremony in Washington D.C. at an annual awards ceremony.

Rep. Mac Thornberry got to choose the winner for District 13. He said,

“Briana’s entry shows a great deal of artistic talent and creative maturity. II am proud her artwork will represent our district in the U.S. Capitol Building for the next year.”