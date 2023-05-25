AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Flavio Alcantar, a Caprock High School senior, placed second at the state competition for Citizen Bee.

Alcantar traveled to Austin for the competition that was held at the state capitol on April 15. Alcantar was one of 20 students that were tested on a wide range of topics including U.S. law, history, and historical figures in American history. He said this was his second time participating in the competition.

“I actually went last year and it was my history teacher that actually figured out that I have an interest in doing this and well she was right,” Alcantar said. “So I competed last year and then I went again this year. And this year, I had much more success being second place, however, the main driving force behind me doing this was my history teacher. So, I have a lot to thank her for this.”

Alcantar said he enjoyed the challenge of the competition and having to always stay prepared while he was studying for the Citizen Bee.

“It was a very exciting time. I’d say, you know, what kind of questions will I get? Just mentally preparing myself for whatever they could throw at me. Because the amount of material we could pull from was massive. It was 200 pages worth of notes,” he said.

According to Alcantar, he always loved history law and this competition was the perfect setting where he could put his skills to the test. He said the Citizen Bee competition taught him skills that he can use in the future in college.

“They taught me to manage my time properly. What do I need to emphasize in my studying? And more strategies to try to frame my studying and what is most emphasized in the exam that I’ll be taking,” Alcantar said.

Alcantar said he liked participating in the Citizen Bee competition because it reminds everyone how important history is.

“I think the Citizen Bee is important because learning history is important. After all, history is the greatest predictor of the future,” he said.