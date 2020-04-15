Canyon ISD begins “Stay at Home Rocks” challenge on Twitter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Canyon ISD has started a social media challenge to highlight the hard work of its teachers and students from home.

“I tell you what, those teachers have risen to the challenge,” Chris Norton, Canyon ISD Director of Digital & Academic Innovations.

Rising to the challenge is just one of a number of reasons why Canyon ISD wants to show the work of students and teachers, who have had to make a number of adjustments since having to work from home.

“They learned new platforms such as google classroom, seesaw, classroom dojo. They have learned how to post things to Youtube. They’ve learned how to create videos,” said Norton.

In an effort to highlight their hard work, Canyon ISD started the “stay at home rocks” challenge on Twitter, where CISD teachers can show how they’re communicating with one another and educating students from home.

Their tweets could reap them rewards thanks to a donation from Education Credit Union.

“They put their tweets in each day and every time they put a tweet in, then that’s their name in the pot to win a chromebook and then we’re going to give those chromebooks away to teachers. Our Twitter feed has blown up. Anywhere from the PLC meeting that they’re having online since we’re doing the social distancing to the activities that they’re doing with kids,” said Norton.

It’s a big thank you for the work that teachers have put in during these times.

“It’s been a hard road for our teachers and this just allows us to have some fun, get out the great work that they’re doing. It puts a little fun back into everything and just shows them they’re not alone in this,” said Norton.

The challenge will run for the next several weeks and will have a different theme each week.