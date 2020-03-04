Camp Alphie thinking big after inspiring letter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Camp Alphie regularly receives letters and emails from parents inquiring about the life-changing experience.

“We just give them a week where they can forget about cancer, treatments, medicine and just have fun, when you see the joy on these kids faces when they come out to camp and when they tell you have much fun they’re having and you see them interact with one another,” President of the board, Jennifer Brown explained. “I get chill bumps.”

It was that same feeling Brown says she got when she received a letter all the way from Chicago.

“I could not believe that the good news about Camp Alphie had reached all the way to Chicago and then hearing the mother’s words about how they had to put their life on hold for the last three years and how the boy doesn’t know what taking a break or going on vacation really is,” Brown added.

Thanks to that letter, Brown is thinking “bigger” and extending her invitation to camp Alphie far beyond the High Plains.

“I just love it, I love the relationships I build with these families and they become like family to you,” Brown said.

More from MyHighPlains.com: