California Woman Celebrates 112 Years Of Life

(KGET) A California woman turned 112 years old this week, making her the second oldest person living in the state, and one of the oldest living people in America.

Dozens of family and friends gathered together in Ridgecrest Tuesday to celebrate Opal Goode’s special day. The surprise party was hosted by Goode’s former employer – Bank of America.

Goode began working for the company more than 70 years ago, and eventually became the manager. She retired from the bank after twenty-five years on the job.

Goode received several awards during Tuesday’s celebration, and was recognized for her unwavering love and appreciation for her community.

So what’s her secret to living a long and healthy life? Goode says clean eating and not a lot of sweets.

