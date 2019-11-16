Bush sisters speak at ‘Sisters First’ luncheon in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This afternoon was the Sisters First luncheon for Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health.

Former first daughters and fraternal twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush were the event’s featured speakers.

They discussed their new book “Sisters First,” and also shared some of their personal stories of sisterhood.

“Sisterhood is innate. Love for each other is innate. So, hopefully, little girls and their moms, whether they have blood sisters like us or friends like sisters, or cousins like sisters, get it and read it so that they can remember how powerful it is to lift each other up,” said Bush Hager.

“I think we both like sharing in front of people because it’s important to be vulnerable. It’s important to show others that we don’t need to be ashamed of our emotions and that we can be vulnerable. By doing so, we connect with each and can identify parts of ourselves in our own lives in each other which just builds stronger connections,” said Pierce Bush.

KAMR Local 4’s Meaghan Collier also emceed the event.

See our full interview with them here: