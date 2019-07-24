Build-a-Bear dives into Shark Week with a new line of stuffed toys

The stuffed toy company is teaming up with Discovery, bringing kids a fin- tastic plush toy just in time for shark week.

Build-a-Bear is making a splash with its new shark week line of stuffed toys.

The chain teddy bear shop is teaming up with Discovery for a special collection devoted to one of television’s most popular weeks.

Fans can celebrate Discovery Channel’s Shark Week by creating their own tiger or whale shark with the option to add beach accessories and clothing.

This year Shark Week officially starts Sunday, July 28th and lasts until August 4th educating and entertaining watchers on the mysterious creature ruling the oceans.