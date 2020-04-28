Brown Automotive Group holding food drive for High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Brown Automotive Group here in Amarillo is stepping up to help out the High Plains Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our owner liked to say, coined a phrase, sometimes acts before advertising and this is really what that’s about,” said Kyle McAdams, Brown Automotive Group Amarillo General Manager.

That’s what McAdams says is one of the many reasons why they started a food drive to help support the High Plains Food Bank.

After a brainstorming session, McAdams and others in the group started seeing stories across the state on how those area food banks were overrun and depleted.

“We could use this spare time we have to spearhead an effort to get that stocked up and make sure that some of the families that are struggling in our community right now are at least fed. We have drop-off stations at every service drive. Buick GMC, Honda and the Subaru. They don’t even have to enter the building. They can put their non-perishable food items in those deposit areas,” said McAdams.

You can also make donations online, which Brown Automotive will match.

“The goal is to raise $15,000.00 from the community and we’re going to match that with $15,000.00 from the dealership. Each dollar will generate about five meals and that’s going to contribute somewhere around the vicinity of 150,000 meals for the community. Right now it’s more about taking care of our community and the members in our community than it is about selling cars,” said McAdams.

For a link to donate to their food drive benefiting the High Plains Food Bank, click here: https://www.smallerprofit.com/brown-auto-group-food-drive/