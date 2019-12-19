Brothers Save Grandma’s Life

Young Wisconsin brothers quick call to 911 saves the life of their grandmother after she suffers a burst aorta.

(WEAU) An Eau Claire, Wisconsin woman says she’s alive today thanks to the quick actions of her two grandsons.

Linda Jindra was watching her two grandsons after her son and daughter in law gave birth to their daughter.

Jindra says when she went to the bathroom to get ready, she became extremely dizzy and fainted from what she thought was low blood sugar. It turned out to be something far worse.

“The aorta to my spleen had bursted and my stomach was full of blood,” said Jindra.

Jindra yelled for her grandsons, 9-year-old Jude Johnson and his brother, 12-year-old Wade.

