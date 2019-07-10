Boy makes bow ties to help shelter animals get adopted

12-year-old New Jersey boy started a business making bow ties for shelter animals, making them look handsome, and helping them find forever homes.

A New Jersey boy is helping shelter animals put their best paw forward before adoption.

12-year-old Darius Brown is combining his love for animals and bow ties with his self- made business “Beaux and Paws”.

The organization donates bow ties to shelters helping pets look fancy and eventually find forever homes.

Brown, the young CEO, who makes each bow tie by hand says the accessory makes the dogs and cats look more noticeable.

With every purchase of a “Beaux and Paws” original tie, brown makes a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.